WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor punches in TD on opening drive

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor made his return Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons for the first time since undergoing thumb surgery, and he made his impact felt on the opening drive.

The Colts went down the field methodically for a 13-play, 75-yard drive. A defensive pass interference call in the end zone on Alec Pierce helped set up the Colts at the goal line.

After two failed attempts at the goal line, Taylor finally punched in a touchdown to give the Colts an early lead on the opening drive.

JT once again doing JT things. 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/CTQjymMJyE — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire