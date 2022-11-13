WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor breaks off 66-yard TD

Kevin Hickey

Welcome back, Jonathan Taylor.

After missing last week due to a nagging ankle injury, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reminded us why he’s elite.

Near the end of the third quarter, the Las Vegas Raiders took the lead on a goal-line run from Josh Jacobs. Taylor immediately answered on the next drive with this 66-yard touchdown run, his longest of the season.

