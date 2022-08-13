WATCH: Colts’ Jelani Woods catches TD in preseason opener

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods didn’t see much work until the third quarter of the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, but he made it count.

On a long drive led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the third-round pick capped off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown after Ehlinger scrambled to avoid pressure.

Here’s a look at the first touchdown reception for Woods:

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Isaiah Rodgers (head) ruled out vs. Bills Colts' Keke Coutee (groin) ruled out vs. Bills WATCH: Ty'Son Williams scores Colts' first TD of preseason

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire