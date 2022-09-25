WATCH: Colts’ Jelani Woods catches first NFL TD vs. Chiefs

For the first time this season, the Indianapolis Colts have scored in the first quarter of a game.

After going three-and-out on the opening possession, the Colts recovered a muffed punt at the three-yard line. On third down, rookie tight end Jelani Woods was wide open on a corner route in the back of the end zone.

Despite a defender in his face, quarterback Matt Ryan delivered his first touchdown pass since Week 1.

Here’s a look:

JELANI FOR SIX. 🙌 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/adZa2bjHN8 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 25, 2022

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire