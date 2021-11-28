WATCH: Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers picks off Tom Brady deep pass

One of the underrated storylines this season has been the emergence of second-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers as a strong depth piece in the Indianapolis Colts secondary.

Rodgers has emerged as a play-maker and he put that on display Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he ran a route for the opposing wide receiver on a deep ball from Tom Brady.

Rodgers has officially gone from a strong special teams player to a reliable depth piece in the secondary.