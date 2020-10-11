Watch: Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers with 101-yard kickoff return for TD

The kickoff return was one of the most exciting plays in the NFL. All the rules to make the game safer for players have turned them into touchbacks and returns a rarity.

That’s why it’s special when there is a kickoff returned for a touchdown as happened for the Indianapolis Colts against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Check out Isaiah Rodgers as he takes the ball coast-to-coast to bring Indy within 27-17 in the third quarter.





Rodgers, in case you were wondering, is a sixth-round pick out of UMass.