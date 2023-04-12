WATCH: Colts HC Shane Steichen fired up in first team meeting

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to usher in a new era with Shane Steichen taking over as the new head coach, and his presence was felt during the team’s first meeting together.

With the start of the offseason program this week, Steichen got to be in the building for the first time with his players. He, of course, talked to the team in a big meeting to lay some ground rules.

While former head coach Frank Reich was a bit more reserved, Steichen is certainly more of a passionate speaker. That change could be a positive for the Colts, and it was a palpable difference from years past.

Here’s a clip of that first meeting with the team this week:

Coach Steichen meets the team. pic.twitter.com/ANrlnsebSL — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 11, 2023

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire