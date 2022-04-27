WATCH: Colts GM Chris Ballard praises Wisconsin football
Sure Chris Ballard might be a Wisconsin alum, but that doesn’t mean the Colts GM shouldn’t be taken seriously when he showers praise on Wisconsin draft prospects.
Earlier this week, Ballard mentioned the fact that Wisconsin players have had consistent, “long-term” success in the NFL at all levels. The most recent example? One of Ballard’s own players in Jonathan Taylor, who has burst onto the scene in Indianapolis to become one of the best running backs in the NFL.
The overall takeaway from Ballard was that Wisconsin knows how to prepare their players for the next level, and the track record shows it. Fine, the recency bias from Taylor’s meteoric rise and Ballard’s diploma might have something to do with the praise:
“You could just look at the history of players that have come out of Wisconsin at every level, and they’ve had success — they’ve had 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 — in the NFL.”@Colts GM Chris Ballard knows Badgers have staying power in the league. 👐 pic.twitter.com/aAfHRNzzqy
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 26, 2022