WATCH: Colts re-gain lead over Titans with Jack Doyle TD
The Indianapolis Colts started out hot with a 14-0 lead but then saw the Tennessee Titans mount a comeback through the third quarter to take a 21-17 lead midway through the second half.
After a big defensive stop, the Colts got the ball with solid field position. Jonathan Taylor picked up a crucial third-down conversion and then Zach Pascal drew a 41-yard defensive pass interference call to set the Colts up at the five-yard line.
From there, it was an easy play call for Frank Reich. Carson Wentz found Jack Doyle for an easy five-yard touchdown to give the Cotls a 24-21 lead with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.
Here’s a look at the scoring play:
DOYLE RULES.
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/jJWkQNUtEB
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 31, 2021
