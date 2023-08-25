WATCH: Colts’ Evan Hull punches in goal-line TD

The Indianapolis Colts starting offense drove down the field for their second touchdown on back-to-back drives during the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

On a 10-play, 75-yard drive, the Colts eventually got into the end zone with a rushing touchdown from rookie running back Evan Hull. Though it took him three tries after his initial run was called down at the goal line, the sixth-round pick eventually punched it in.

It’s unclear if Anthony Richardson trolled the fans there with another “Fly Eagles Fly” celebration.

Third time's the charm! 📺: Prime Video pic.twitter.com/jYt9z2qeRC — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2023

