WATCH: Colts' Carson Wentz throws dumb goal line interception

Watch Carson Wentz throw the dumbest INT you'll ever see originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carson Wentz went from franchise cornerstone to 'baffling QB who just makes insanely bad decisions' overnight last season, and even though he wiggled his way out of Philadelphia it seems he's still making boneheaded plays in Indy.

Wentz and the Colts were in the red zone in the second quarter on Sunday against the Rams, having already squandered a goal line attempt earlier in the game, when Wentz uncorked the goofiest interception you've ever seen.

Seriously, this one feels like he was trying to come up with a quirky way to throw a pick:

The shovel pass is PICKED OFF ‼️ #RamsHouse



📺: #LARvsIND on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/l2UP8ZNSf4 — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021

And this second camera from behind shows just how absurd Wentz's pass attempt was, from his own angle:

Shovel pass INT from Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/A1fvl2pBWU — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) September 19, 2021

What is he doing?! Just paying no attention to the actual game in front of him, just throwing to a place instead of seeing where the play is.

Wentz lost a fumble last week, and this was his first interception of the year. He's now turned the ball over at least once in 12 of his last 14 games, dating back to Week 1 of last season.

The guy just seems to have lost the magic touch he had in the first couple years with the Birds, and is trying to recreate that devil-may-care style of football he was playing back then, with far worse results. No bueno.

