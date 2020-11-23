Watch: Colts capitalize on turnover to down Packers in OT
The Indianapolis Colts saw victory evaporate with another Aaron Rodgers miracle that forced overtime. The AFC South leaders recovered when they recovered a Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumble in the extra session and turned it into a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal for the 34-31 victory.
First, the error by Valdes-Scantling, who had been one of the heroes in the late drive that forced the extra session with a great catch of a Rodgers bomb.
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Oh8vTsGU7f
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 23, 2020
Then, the field goal by Blankenship, the bespectacled rookie kicker from Georgia. Blankenship nailed four field goals in five attempts in the game.
HOT ROD FOR THE WIN. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/FHIqrscZjj
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2020