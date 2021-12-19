WATCH: Colts take 14-0 lead over Patriots on blocked punt
The Bubba Ventrone revenge game.
His punt defense did it again, this time against his former team in the New England Patriots on Saturday night. After the defense got a big stop, the Patriots lined up for a punt, Matthew Adams came through for a big block and E.J. Speed picked it up in the end zone for a touchdown.
This gave the Colts a 14-0 lead over the Patriots right at the end of the first quarter.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 19, 2021