Watch: Colorado's Shilo Sanders ejected vs. UCLA on questionable targeting penalty

Colorado’s 2023 football season has been defined by the presence of the Sanders family, but on Saturday night against UCLA, the Buffaloes had to play most of the night without one of them.

Safety Shilo Sanders, a former Jackson State standout and the son of first-year Colorado coach Deion Sanders, was ejected in the first half of his team’s 28-16 loss to No. 24 UCLA after he was called for targeting for a hit on Bruins running back Carsen Ryan.

The play in question occurred with about three minutes remaining in the second quarter, when Ryan caught a 3-yard pass from quarterback Ethan Garbers only to be met immediately by Sanders. Ryan held on to the ball at the Colorado 20-yard line as Sanders celebrated.

Shilo Sanders was disqualified for targeting after this hit pic.twitter.com/1EJ7IOdKKs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023

As crushing as the hit was, Sanders appeared to lead with his right shoulder, not his helmet. Still, officials threw a flag, seemingly because the hit was leveled at the head and neck level. The penalty was reviewed and upheld, and Sanders was disqualified for the rest of the contest.

The call generated some controversy online, with several prominent voices in sports media and the broader college football world disagreeing with the final ruling.

This is not targeting...What a dumb rule and a bad call https://t.co/VibZMVr9jY — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 29, 2023

Once again I am reminded that I do not know what targeting is https://t.co/fhAEJk7K7N — David Ubben (@davidubben) October 29, 2023

Uhhh what?

What’s illegal about this?? https://t.co/yywB0QcDB7 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 29, 2023

Since the ejection occurred in the first half, Sanders, one of Colorado’s starting safeties and a second-team all-SWAC selection in 2021 at Jackson State, will not have to miss any of the Buffaloes’ Nov. 4 game against No. 12 Oregon State.

Shortly after the call was made, Deion Sanders was seen speaking with his son on the sideline with his arm around him.

Deion speaks with Shilo Sanders on the sideline after he was disqualified for targeting pic.twitter.com/bSpus9UM41 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023

Shilo Sanders got thrown out the game for this hit that was ruled targeting.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE GAME WE LOVE? pic.twitter.com/jfFSaWCmJS — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 29, 2023

Colorado trailed UCLA 7-6 at the time of the targeting call. UCLA outscored the Buffaloes 21-10 in the second half to earn the win, with a late touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders making that margin slightly less lopsided against Colorado.

The loss was the Buffaloes’ fourth in their past five games following a 3-0 start that saw them rise as high as No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll just one year after finishing 1-11.

