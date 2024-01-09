Advertisement

WATCH: New Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester’s highlights from FAU

Matt Wadleigh
·1 min read
The Colorado football team landed yet another key player via the transfer portal. This time, it’s LaJohntay Wester, a wide receiver/special teams weapon from Florida Atlantic who gave his commitment to the Buffs on Tuesday.

Wester put up video game-like numbers last season for the Owls, catching 108 passes for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns.

Now, he joins a loaded Buffs wide receiver room that will be featured alongside a revamped offensive line. With Shedeur Sanders leading the way at quarterback once again, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about Colorado’s offense in 2024.

Check out some of Wester’s top highlights from his time at FAU:

HERE WE GO

ELECTRIC

MIC'D UP

RETURNER ALSO

DOES EVERYTHING

