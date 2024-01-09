WATCH: New Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester’s highlights from FAU

The Colorado football team landed yet another key player via the transfer portal. This time, it’s LaJohntay Wester, a wide receiver/special teams weapon from Florida Atlantic who gave his commitment to the Buffs on Tuesday.

Wester put up video game-like numbers last season for the Owls, catching 108 passes for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns.

Now, he joins a loaded Buffs wide receiver room that will be featured alongside a revamped offensive line. With Shedeur Sanders leading the way at quarterback once again, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about Colorado’s offense in 2024.

Check out some of Wester’s top highlights from his time at FAU:

HERE WE GO

Lajohntay Wester had 108 REC, 1,168 Rec Yards, and 8TDs. Colorado officially has the best WR core in the country. #SkoBuffs #TieYoCleats #WeComing pic.twitter.com/oWdQZYdUWp — SAMTI🦬🐦‍⬛ (@LJSZN) January 9, 2024

ELECTRIC

LaJohntay Wester is an electric football player. CU got better today. pic.twitter.com/c7JjlcyyAT — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) January 9, 2024

MIC'D UP

New Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester (@la_wester) mic’d up at FAU practice is too good. He’ll fit right in with the #CUBuffs via @FAUAthletics pic.twitter.com/9P2FvsEnKk — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 9, 2024

RETURNER ALSO

Lajohntay Wester is also a great returner Had the punter lost on this TD 😂 pic.twitter.com/0dITX63yRV — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) January 9, 2024

DOES EVERYTHING

Arguably Lajohntay Wester’s best game from FAU this past year vs UAB. 11REC, 219yds, 4 Total TDs, 3 Rec TDs, 1 Rush TD. He can do everything at his position on the field and would be a great addition to Colorado. @la_wester #SkoBuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/N2TOLuYLwp — SAMTI🦬🐦‍⬛ (@LJSZN) January 5, 2024

