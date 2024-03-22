WATCH: Colorado star KJ Simpson beats first-half buzzer to tie Florida

Especially compared to the Buffs’ First Four game against Boise State, Colorado and Florida played quite an exciting first half of basketball in Friday’s round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup.

No player on either team hit the 10-point mark in the first half, but we saw plenty of offense as the two squads entered the break tied at 45. KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva led Colorado with nine points each while eight-point scorers Will Richard and Riley Kugel guided the Gators.

One of the more exciting moments of the game’s first 20 minutes came during Colorado’s final offensive possession. Simpson, set on taking the half’s final shot, created enough space to nail a mid-range jump shot just before the buzzer sounded.

KJ Simpson ties it up at the half 🦬 Catch the second half here: https://t.co/qNCGUkxHwC#MarchMadness @CUBuffsMBB pic.twitter.com/d0Mm4rWmef — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

With the help of Simpson’s clutch final bucket, Colorado shot 61% from the field in the first half. The Buffs also recorded an assist on 14 of their 17 buckets.

The winner of Colorado-Florida will face Marquette in the round of 32 on Sunday.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire