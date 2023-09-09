Watch: Colorado recovers another Jeff Sims fumbled snap

Quarterback Jeff Sims is struggling early on as he once again cannot handle the exchange from center in shotgun. This makes twice this first half that he has turned the ball over off the snap. If he continues to hold back the Huskers offense, then Rhule has to ponder a switch of some kind. The only touchdown the offense has scored this season was at the hands of a trick play, showing the offense’s limitations.

Watch the fumble from FOX College Football’s social media channels. The botch snap results in Colorado taking an early 3-0 lead.

Sims fumbles the snap AGAIN @CUBuffsFootball has it! pic.twitter.com/RBpZHwDlwZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire