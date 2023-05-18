WATCH: New Colorado RB Alton McCaskill’s Houston highlights

The Colorado Buffaloes made another splash in the transfer portal. This time, it’s Houston transfer RB Alton McCaskill. He took a visit to Boulder and left impressed and made the decision to join Deion Sanders’ Buffs.

McCaskill is a former three-star recruit who electrified in 2021, finishing with 961 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns while adding another 21 catches for 113 yards and two scores in the receiving game. He played in 14 games as a freshman but suffered a knee injury and missed the entire 2022 campaign.

McCaskill also had visits with Florida and Arizona State but is joining the Buffs’ suddenly crowded RB room that includes Kavosiey Smoke, Anthony Hankerson and Dylan Edwards, so Shedeur Sanders has a ton of options.

Here are some of McCaskill’s highlights from his time in Houston:

The Buffs just landed the top running back in the portal. Welcome Alton McCaskill!! pic.twitter.com/qeqBHlQAQn — Colorado on Athlon (@BuffsonAthlon) May 17, 2023

.@UHCougarFB freshman RB Alton McCaskill (@Alto_410)is having a tremendous year &now he’s signed his 1st contract allowing him to benefit from his name,image & likeness with @PinkertonsBBQ.Alton’s come a long way from the days he & his family were homeless:”It’s truly a blessing” pic.twitter.com/t5V5A70JR6 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 11, 2021

Alton McCaskill (@Alto_410) touchdown gives @UHCougarFB a 12-point lead late. pic.twitter.com/QbSt2RKEKY — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 7, 2021

First career TD for @Alto_410 💨💨 (Spoiler alert: he proceeded to get two more after this catch) #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/VqvvxxbnDB — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) September 14, 2021

