WATCH: Colorado pulls out the trickery as Jimmy Horn Jr. throws TD pass to Dylan Edwards

Jimmy Horn Jr. enjoyed an impressive first half in Colorado’s season finale at Utah.

With Xavier Weaver, Shedeur Sanders and several other key players out, Horn has been asked to do a little more for the Buffs this Saturday. In the game’s first 30 minutes, the former South Florida wide receiver caught two passes for 18 yards and also returned a kickoff 41 yards.

Horn’s best moment came midway through the second quarter when he caught a backward pass from Ryan Staub and slung it downfield to running back Dylan Edwards for a 30-yard touchdown.

Check out some of the best social media reactions to Colorado’s successful trick play:

TOUCHDOWN. RYAN STAUB TO JIMMY HORN TO DYLAN EDWARDS FOR THE 30 YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS ON A TRICK PLAY#SkoBuffs — Sko Buffs Sports (@SBS_CU) November 25, 2023

TOUCHDOWN COLORADO!!! DOUBLE PASS!! JIMMY HORN TO DYLAN EDWARDS!!! — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) November 25, 2023

First TD for Dylan Edwards since his 4-TD game in the opener at TCU. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 25, 2023

Jimmy Horn Jr. now officially has the same amount of pass attempts as Utah does — Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) November 25, 2023

Woooo Jimmy Horn that was a sweet throw — Jake Shapiro, but gobble gobble 🦃 (@Shapalicious) November 25, 2023

DYLAN EDWARDS SCORES ON THE BACKWARDS PASS TO PUT THE BUFFS DOWN 3!!! #SkoBuffs #WeComing

🦬: 7

🔴⚪️: 10 pic.twitter.com/BZSBmmTgwz — Sidelines – Colorado 🦬 (@SSN_Colorado) November 25, 2023

Should Jimmy be playing quarterback? — Chase Howell (@chasehowell__) November 25, 2023

Jimmy Horn shows off his arm with a gorgeous 30-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Edwards. If the Buffs can have some fun like that, we might be in for a game!#cubuffs #gobuffs #9sports — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire