WATCH: Colorado pulls out the trickery as Jimmy Horn Jr. throws TD pass to Dylan Edwards

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
Jimmy Horn Jr. enjoyed an impressive first half in Colorado’s season finale at Utah.

With Xavier Weaver, Shedeur Sanders and several other key players out, Horn has been asked to do a little more for the Buffs this Saturday. In the game’s first 30 minutes, the former South Florida wide receiver caught two passes for 18 yards and also returned a kickoff 41 yards.

Horn’s best moment came midway through the second quarter when he caught a backward pass from Ryan Staub and slung it downfield to running back Dylan Edwards for a 30-yard touchdown.

Check out some of the best social media reactions to Colorado’s successful trick play:

