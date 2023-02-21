WATCH: Colorado OC Sean Lewis talks mindset with Buffs players

If Colorado is to transform from a 1-11 team into one of the Pac-12’s best, every single player on the Buffaloes’ roster has to fully buy in. Head coach Deion Sanders has made it clear that mediocrity won’t be tolerated, and his assistants also appear on the same page.

On Monday, the CU Buffs football Twitter account posted a video of offensive coordinator Sean Lewis speaking to players on the importance of focus. Lewis urged his team to go deeper with everything they put their time and energy towards, reminding players that “If you don’t have the right mindset, the skill set don’t matter.”

Hopefully, Lewis’ teaching pays dividends by the time spring football practice begins on March 17.

"𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 is the depth and direction of our time and energy."

