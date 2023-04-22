WATCH: Colorado OC Sean Lewis talks game plan for Black & Gold Day scrimmage

For a number of reasons, we likely won’t see the full potential of Colorado’s offense during the Black & Gold Day spring game on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis met with the media on Friday and described his call sheet as “vanilla.”

Still, he wants his Buffs’ offense to maintain its “fast” tempo and put on a show for a national television audience.

“We’re ready to go,” Lewis said. “We’re going to have a vanilla call sheet and we’re going to play fast and allow the opportunity for the guys to go make plays. Excited to see the guys compete and see all the hard work they’ve put in this spring come to fruition in front of our fans.”

Unless the cold weather becomes too much of a hindrance, fans should at least get a small taste of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Co. navigating Lewis’ air-raid attack.

Colorado’s 2023 spring game kicks off at 1 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

How to watch, listen and stream Colorado football's 2023 spring game Colorado football's 2023 spring game roster Pair of Florida State transfers taking visits to Colorado over weekend

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire