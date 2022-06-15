WATCH: Colorado football’s incoming freshmen arrive in Boulder

About two months before the rest of the university’s incoming class arrives in August, Colorado football’s 19 freshmen have already unpacked their bags in preparation for summer workouts.

The official Buffaloes football Twitter account posted a video of the new players moving into their dorms while being greeted by Karl Dorrell. It’s certainly a little strange seeing students move in mid-Summer, but preseason camp typically begins the first week of August and this allows the new Buffs some time to adjust.

Colorado’s 2022 class is considered to be one of the deepest in the Pac-12, and the Buffs will definitely need all the depth they can get heading into the fall.

