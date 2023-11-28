How to watch Colorado at Colorado State basketball's sold-out showdown

These rivals have played 130 times, but never like this.

The Colorado and Colorado State men's basketball teams play at Moby Arena on Wednesday night, and the Rams are ranked in the top-25.

It will be the first time in rivalry history for the two teams to meet when one is ranked in the AP poll.

Here's a look at everything to know about Wednesday's game.

What time does Colorado vs. Colorado State basketball start?

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Start time: 7 p.m. MT

What channel is the Colorado vs. Colorado State basketball game on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

How to find CBS Sports Network (CBSSN):

Comcast/Xfinity: 412 (846 for HD)

DirecTV: 221

Dish Network: 158

Fort Collins Connexion: 70

Online stream: CBSSports.com/CBS-Sports-Network/

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

What are the records, rankings?

CU is 5-1 and dropped out of both polls after a loss last week. CSU is 6-0 and No. 20 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Who are the coaches?

CU is led by Tad Boyle, who is in his 14th season leading the Buffs. He's 277-173 at CU and 543-328 overall (including three seasons at Northern Colorado). CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 98-64 at CSU and 177-151 overall in his career.

Stadium information, tickets

The game will be at Moby Arena on CSU's campus. Moby has a capacity of 8,083, and the game is already sold out. It's a "stripe out" with sections assigned to wear either white or green, depending on what section you are in.

What do the metrics say?

CU is No. 34 in KenPom and CSU is No. 29. KenPom projects a four-point win for the Rams.

Series history

This is the 131st all-time meeting, with Colorado leading 92-38 all-time. CU won 93-65 last season in Boulder.

Who are the top players to watch?

Both teams are considered solid candidates to earn at-large NCAA Tournament berths and have a bevy of talented players. CU has five players averaging double-digit scoring and CSU has four.

The Rams may be missing starting big Patrick Cartier after he left the win over Creighton with back spasms.

COLORADO

KJ Simpson: The 6-foot-2 guard leads CU in scoring at 18.3 points per game and assists and 4.5 per game and is third in rebounding at five per game.

Tristan da Silva: The 6-foot-9 forward is second on the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game and is shooting 50% from 3-point territory and has the most 3's on the team.

Cody Williams: The 6-foot-8 freshman forward is a five-star recruit and one of the top-10 recruits in the nation in the class. He's averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

COLORADO STATE

Isaiah Stevens: The Mountain West's career assists leader and is averaging 17.5 points and 7.8 assists per game.

Joel Scott: The Black Hills State transfer big man is second in scoring at 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds.

Nique Clifford: The Colorado transfer wing is averaging 13.2 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game and has been an elite wing defender.

