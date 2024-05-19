- Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QBTom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the timeline for starting Drake Maye and new OC Alex Van Pelt's importance in developing the rookie quarterback.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nfl/new-england-patriots/patriots-videos/curran-patriots-should-be-in-no-rush-to-start-drake-maye-at-qb/612937/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QB</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:00Now PlayingPaused
- Is Zach Edey’s stock rising or falling after NBA combine performance? | On The Clock<p>Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek and CBS Sports' Kyle Boone discuss former Purdue center Zach Edey's showing at the NBA draft combine in Chicago, including whether or not they would take a chance on him. Hear the full conversation on “On The Clock” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:18Now PlayingPaused
Watch Collmus call Seize the Grey's Preakness win
Watch as Larry Collmus, the voice of the Preakness Stakes, calls Seize the Grey's win during a thrilling race at Pimlico Race Course.