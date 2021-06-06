Watch: Collin Morikawa is all of us when he whiffs on rough shot at the Memorial

While co-leading the Memorial at Murfield Village's par-4 sixth, Collin Morikawa had a swing he probably wants back.

A chip from the rough went wrong.

“I believe that was a whiff,” CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper said.

The rough at Muirfield Village is brutal. pic.twitter.com/Gc67SlcRTV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2021

Morikawa got a little too much under it and the ball went nowhere. He immediately took a step away from the shot, put his pitching wedge in his mouth, closed his eyes and took a deep breath to not let that one get too much in his head.

"It’s a body blow,” CBS commentator Frank Nobilo said. “We’ve all done it. It’s how you feel afterwards. You have to play the same shot again.”

Most...no, all golfers know the feeling of whiffing and having to play the same shot again. However, most golfers can't relate to doing it while co-leading in the final round of a PGA Tour event -- or just on the PGA Tour in general.

And what makes Morikawa not only a professional, but one of the top players in the world is being able to bounce back quickly, which he did, bogeying the hole but falling 2 under the lead.

He would eventually find his way back atop the leaderboard, forcing a playoff with eventual winner Patrick Cantlay, which Morikawa, who won at Muirfield Village last year in the Workday Charity Open, would lose in the first playoff hole.