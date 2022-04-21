Watch: Collin Morikawa holes out for eagle early at the Zurich Classic
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Collin MorikawaAmerican professional golfer
- Viktor HovlandNorwegian golfer
The team of Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland entered the Zurich Classic as the betting favorite in the PGA Tour’s lone team event, and they’re already off to a great start in Thursday's fourballs.
The duo started on No. 10, and after finding the fairway at the par-4 13th, Morikawa took out a wedge from 94 yards and sent a spinner just behind the hole that worked its way down the slope and into the cup.
Dripping it in from 94 yards 🕳@Collin_Morikawa was ALL over it. pic.twitter.com/Ve4c43Oh1a
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 21, 2022
The hole-out eagle moved the one-time Ryder Cup foes to 3 under early in their round. And after Hovland made birdie at No. 15, Morikawa holed out again – this time from a little closer, and for birdie – at the par-3 17th.
Another hole-out? Another hole-out ✔️
Routine for @Collin_Morikawa. pic.twitter.com/cWGpmJ3vaL
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 21, 2022