Watch: Collin Morikawa goes near-ace, near-albatross at Muirfield Village
Collin Morikawa very nearly pulled off a statistically improbable feat Sunday at Muirfield Village.
He almost went ace-albatross.
Starting at the par-3 fourth, Morikawa's tee shot from 201 yards rolled right up the pin and kissed off the flagstick. A touch less pace, and this likely goes down for a hole-in-one:
That close.
Collin can't help but smile. 😅
One hole later at the par-5 fifth, Morikawa played this second from 231 yards and stopped it on a dime, 3 feet from the hole.
Last two approaches for @Collin_Morikawa ...
202 yards ➡️ 1 foot 🐦
231 yards ➡️ 3 feet 🦅
-4 in his last 4 holes and tied for the lead.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/B9kL7u6BEJ
It was a birdie-eagle run and part of a 4-under-through-five start for Morikawa.
He hit two shots a combined 433 yards to a combined 4 feet.