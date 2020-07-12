Watch: Collin Morikawa goes near-ace, near-albatross at Muirfield Village

Collin Morikawa very nearly pulled off a statistically improbable feat Sunday at Muirfield Village.

He almost went ace-albatross.

Starting at the par-3 fourth, Morikawa's tee shot from 201 yards rolled right up the pin and kissed off the flagstick. A touch less pace, and this likely goes down for a hole-in-one:

Collin can't help but smile. 😅 pic.twitter.com/qGHiNnQH1D — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 12, 2020

One hole later at the par-5 fifth, Morikawa played this second from 231 yards and stopped it on a dime, 3 feet from the hole.

Last two approaches for @Collin_Morikawa ...

202 yards ➡️ 1 foot 🐦

231 yards ➡️ 3 feet 🦅



-4 in his last 4 holes and tied for the lead.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/B9kL7u6BEJ







— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 12, 2020

It was a birdie-eagle run and part of a 4-under-through-five start for Morikawa.

He hit two shots a combined 433 yards to a combined 4 feet.