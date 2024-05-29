How to Watch the College Softball World Series Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream the 2024 College Softball World Series with a free trial to Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or fubo, or with a subscription to ESPN+.

The 2024 Women’s College World Series is here, pitting eight of the best D1 softball teams against each other for the national title. The field consists of No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 UCLA, No. 8 Stanford, No. 10 Duke, and No. 16 Alabama.

If you can’t see the action live in Oklahoma City, read on for a full guide on how to watch the 2024 Women’s College World Series from home, including TV channel information and streaming options.

How to Watch the College Softball World Series Online

The 2024 NCAA Softball World Series is being broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN2 (and one game on ABC). However, cord-cutters can livestream the College Softball World Series without cable using ESPN+ or a live TV streaming service.

Stream College Softball World Series on Hulu + Live TV

The best way to watch the Women’s College World Series is to get a free trial (or trials) to a cable streaming service that carries ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Hulu + Live TV is one of our favorites, delivering more than 95 channels (including ESPN and ESPN2), as well as complimentary access to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand). Subscriptions start with a three-day free trial and cost $76.99 a month after that.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Stream College Softball World Series on ESPN+

The cheapest way to watch the College Softball World series is with ESPN+, which will be simulcasting all but one game during the tournament. ESPN+ subscriptions cost $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year, or you can get it through the $14.99-a-month Disney Bundle, which also includes Disney+ and Hulu (on-demand).

ESPN+

ESPN+ offers extensive live and on-demand content across just about every sport. The service costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year for an annual plan.







Stream College Softball World Series on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great cable streaming service that carries ESPN and ESPN2 in all of its packages. Plans start at $79.99 a month, but you get a five-day free trial to start.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream College Softball World Series on fubo

With a seven-day free trial, fubo offers one of the longest free trials of any live TV streaming service. All of the streamer’s packages carry ESPN and ESPN2, making it a great way to watch the NCAA Softball World Series without cable. After the seven-day free trial, pricing starts at $79.99 a month.

fubo

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Get Free College Softball World Series Livestreams

Want to watch the 2024 College Softball World Series for free? Be sure to take advantage of the free trials offered by the cable streaming services above. Because the series only lasts for nine days, you can combine the free trials to watch the whole tournament without paying. You will need to enter payment details to sign up for the free trials, but you won’t be charged anything if you cancel before the trials end.

When is the College Softball World Series? 2024 Schedule

The 2024 College Softball World Series kicks off on Thursday, May 30, and runs through Game 3 of the Finals on June 7. Here’s the full schedule, including TV channel information and start times (ET)

Thursday, May 30

No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 6 UCLA — 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 10 Duke vs. No. 2 Oklahoma — 2:30 p.m. ESPN

No. 8 Stanford vs. No. 1 Texas — 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 Florida — 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, May 31

TBD vs. TBD — 7 p.m. on ESPN2

TBD vs. TBD — 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, June 1

TBD vs. TBD — 3 p.m. on ABC

TBD vs. TBD — 7 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, June 2

TBD vs. TBD — 3 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD — 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Monday, June 3

TBD vs. TBD — 12 p.m. on ESPN

*TBD vs. TBD — 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

TBD vs. TBD — 7 p.m. on ESPN2

*TBD vs. TBD — 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Wednesday, June 5

WCWS Finals Game 1: TBD vs. TBD — 8 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, June 6

WCWS Finals Game 2: TBD vs. TBD — 8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, June 7

*WCWS Finals Game 3: TBD vs. TBD — 8 p.m. on ESPN

*If necessary

