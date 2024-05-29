How to Watch the College Softball World Series Without Cable
Quick Answer: Stream the 2024 College Softball World Series with a free trial to Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or fubo, or with a subscription to ESPN+.
The 2024 Women’s College World Series is here, pitting eight of the best D1 softball teams against each other for the national title. The field consists of No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 UCLA, No. 8 Stanford, No. 10 Duke, and No. 16 Alabama.
If you can’t see the action live in Oklahoma City, read on for a full guide on how to watch the 2024 Women’s College World Series from home, including TV channel information and streaming options.
How to Watch the College Softball World Series Online
The 2024 NCAA Softball World Series is being broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN2 (and one game on ABC). However, cord-cutters can livestream the College Softball World Series without cable using ESPN+ or a live TV streaming service.
Stream College Softball World Series on Hulu + Live TV
The best way to watch the Women’s College World Series is to get a free trial (or trials) to a cable streaming service that carries ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Hulu + Live TV is one of our favorites, delivering more than 95 channels (including ESPN and ESPN2), as well as complimentary access to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand). Subscriptions start with a three-day free trial and cost $76.99 a month after that.
Stream College Softball World Series on ESPN+
The cheapest way to watch the College Softball World series is with ESPN+, which will be simulcasting all but one game during the tournament. ESPN+ subscriptions cost $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year, or you can get it through the $14.99-a-month Disney Bundle, which also includes Disney+ and Hulu (on-demand).
Stream College Softball World Series on DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream is another great cable streaming service that carries ESPN and ESPN2 in all of its packages. Plans start at $79.99 a month, but you get a five-day free trial to start.
Stream College Softball World Series on fubo
With a seven-day free trial, fubo offers one of the longest free trials of any live TV streaming service. All of the streamer’s packages carry ESPN and ESPN2, making it a great way to watch the NCAA Softball World Series without cable. After the seven-day free trial, pricing starts at $79.99 a month.
Get Free College Softball World Series Livestreams
Want to watch the 2024 College Softball World Series for free? Be sure to take advantage of the free trials offered by the cable streaming services above. Because the series only lasts for nine days, you can combine the free trials to watch the whole tournament without paying. You will need to enter payment details to sign up for the free trials, but you won’t be charged anything if you cancel before the trials end.
When is the College Softball World Series? 2024 Schedule
The 2024 College Softball World Series kicks off on Thursday, May 30, and runs through Game 3 of the Finals on June 7. Here’s the full schedule, including TV channel information and start times (ET)
Thursday, May 30
No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 6 UCLA — 12 p.m. on ESPN
No. 10 Duke vs. No. 2 Oklahoma — 2:30 p.m. ESPN
No. 8 Stanford vs. No. 1 Texas — 7 p.m. on ESPN
No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 Florida — 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, May 31
TBD vs. TBD — 7 p.m. on ESPN2
TBD vs. TBD — 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Saturday, June 1
TBD vs. TBD — 3 p.m. on ABC
TBD vs. TBD — 7 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, June 2
TBD vs. TBD — 3 p.m. on ESPN
TBD vs. TBD — 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Monday, June 3
TBD vs. TBD — 12 p.m. on ESPN
*TBD vs. TBD — 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
TBD vs. TBD — 7 p.m. on ESPN2
*TBD vs. TBD — 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Wednesday, June 5
WCWS Finals Game 1: TBD vs. TBD — 8 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday, June 6
WCWS Finals Game 2: TBD vs. TBD — 8 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, June 7
*WCWS Finals Game 3: TBD vs. TBD — 8 p.m. on ESPN
*If necessary
