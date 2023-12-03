How to watch the College Football Playoff and bowl announcements show

Today is the day the College Football Playoff will be set in stone by the selection committee, and they have some big discussions to sort through following the results of the conference championship weekend. Georgia’s loss in the SEC Championship Game to Alabama puts the selection committee in a unique position that could leave the SEC out of the playoff entirely. And that has a bit of a ripple effect on the entire New Years Six lineup if that ends up being the reality.

Michigan and Washington are locked in following 13-0 regular seasons and victories in their conference championship games, and Florida State should feel pretty good about their fate as well with an undefeated season with the ACC crown despite quarterback injury concerns. But who gets the fourth spot? Big 12 champion Texas feels like the best remaining option, right? Or does Alabama somehow get in ahead of the only team to beat them this season (Texas) after winning the SEC with a record of 12-1? Or what about Georgia, who only had one loss in a close game in the SEC championship game? That will be learned today.

And Penn State fans will finally get to see who they will be facing in the bowl season. The updated bowl projections still feel confident in having Penn State in a spot for a New Years Six bowl after this chaotic weekend, but who and where they play is entirely a guessing game. The updated bowl projections have three different bowl destinations and five different bowl opponents in our look at the projections on Sunday morning.

But the good news is we will know all of these answers with the final release of the College Football Pl; playoff rankings and all of the bowl announcements later today.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the rankings and bowl announcements:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire