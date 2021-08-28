Who to watch as college football kicks off on Saturday

Week zero of college football season has finally arrived. The LSU Tigers won’t play on the first weekend of college football, but they planned a mock game in practice on Saturday.

There is a game of interest on the schedule, that involves the Tigers’ week one opponent, the UCLA Bruins. Before they are set to host LSU next Saturday in Pasadena, Chip Kelly and his team will face off with Hawaii. That game is set for 2:30 pm CST kickoff.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN App

Line: UCLA (-17.5) per Tipico

Based on the betting odds, it doesn’t appear that this will be much of a contest. For LSU, there is plenty to see as they get to do a bit of advanced scouting. In what is being viewed as a somewhat non-competitive game, the defense can see a few wrinkles for the Bruins offense.

The team returns the entire offensive line, and more importantly quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Athlon Sports ranked him as the No. 22 quarterback in the country. He is a dual-threat with 388 yards rushing to go with his 1,120 yards passing in five starts a season ago.

When UCLA is on defense, there are a few players to keep an eye on. Look for No. 4, Stephan Blaylock. The safety led the team with two interceptions with seven starts in 2020. Inside linebacker Caleb Johnson led the team with 5.5 sacks a season ago. No. 40 should be on the radar.