How to watch college football contenders’ 2024 spring games

Spring games can give insight into the progress a program is making in the offseason. A handful of programs are worth keeping an eye on in their 2024 campaign.

The Texas Longhorns are set to play their spring game April 20 at 2 p.m. CT on the Longhorn Network. Several other squads also play on the same day.

In the SEC, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies also play at 2 p.m. CT on April 20. Oklahoma is set to play its game on ESPN+ while Texas A&M will play on SEC Network+.

The Longhorns’ Week 2 opponent, Michigan, plays its spring showcase April 20 at Noon CT on Fox. That game more than the others mentioned could provide the most information with the Wolverines replacing several starters from last season. We should have a better idea of what players will contribute for the team.

Among playoff contenders, four other games could be worth following. The Georgia Bulldogs’ spring game is set for April 13 at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. The Alabama Crimson Tide follow Georgia that Saturday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.

On April 13, Ohio State is set to play at Noon CT on Fox. Fellow Big Ten contender Oregon will play its spring game on the Pac-12 Network at 4 p.m. CT on April 27.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire