Watch: Colin Kaepernick working out with Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not given up on his hope of playing in the NFL again. Even though he’s not been on a roster since the 2016 season, Kaepernick continues to workout year-round in addition to his social justice initiatives.

Watch Kaepernick working out with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who’s been lobbying for teams to sign Kap on Twitter.

Colin Kaepernick working out on IG Live with Seahawks Tyler Lockett 👀 Is he going to get a shot at an nfl return? pic.twitter.com/bL4MLytmxv — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) March 14, 2022

Kaepernick struggled and went just 2-6 against the Seahawks when they were at their best, but he was a well-above-average QB against just about everyone else in the league.

Now 34 years old, Kaepernick has effectively been blacklisted by the NFL the last five seasons for kneeling during the national anthem, a peaceful protest that former Seattle long snapper and Green Beret Nate Boyer actually suggested.

Related

Seahawks haven't made formal offer for Deshaun Watson as of yet

List