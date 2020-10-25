WATCH: Cole Holcomb completely blows up Ezekiel Elliott in route to a sack





Sometimes you just get everything to go your way. That’s how things were for Washington in the first half of this game against the Dallas Cowboys, with highlight after highlight getting churned up. This one came after LB Cole Holcomb introduced himself to RB Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, absolutely blowing up the pass-block and bringing down QB Andy Dalton for the sack.

The video of Holcomb blowing up Zeke got major traction on social media, with much of the NFL world reacting to the massive hit. It’s great to have a player like Holcomb back healthy and on the field for Washington.