WATCH: Cole Holcomb absolutely crushes Ezekiel Elliott on blitz

FEDEX FIELD -- With Dak Prescott out for the season the Cowboys must rely even more on running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Well, if Elliott has to meet Washington Football linebacker Cole Holcomb in the hole too many more times, it's going to be quite difficult.

Nice rush from Washington on 3rd down. Bring S Cam Kurl and LB Cole Holcomb off right side. Zeke put in a tough spot trying to diagnose who his guy is. By the time he figures it out, Holcomb blows him up on his way to a sack. pic.twitter.com/gVGA7D8DEz — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 25, 2020

Holcomb absolutely crushed Elliott, allowing the space for Jonathan Allen to get the sack on Cowboys QB Andy Dalton.

Here's the collision one more time. Washington fans will love it. Elliott won't.

Washington LB Cole Holcomb just gave Zeke the business on this play 😱 (Via: @WashingtonNFL) pic.twitter.com/JCtyE4lojx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2020

Later in the first half, Holcomb would get the best of Elliott once again.

With the Cowboys inside the red zone, quarterback Andy Dalton hit Elliott in stride, but the pass went off the running back's hands and into the air. Holcomb was in the right place at the right time, snagging the pass out of mid-air for an interception.