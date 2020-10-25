WATCH: Cole Holcomb absolutely crushes Ezekiel Elliott on blitz

JP Finlay

FEDEX FIELD -- With Dak Prescott out for the season the Cowboys must rely even more on running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Well, if Elliott has to meet Washington Football linebacker Cole Holcomb in the hole too many more times, it's going to be quite difficult. 

Holcomb absolutely crushed Elliott, allowing the space for Jonathan Allen to get the sack on Cowboys QB Andy Dalton

Here's the collision one more time. Washington fans will love it. Elliott won't.

Later in the first half, Holcomb would get the best of Elliott once again.

With the Cowboys inside the red zone, quarterback Andy Dalton hit Elliott in stride, but the pass went off the running back's hands and into the air. Holcomb was in the right place at the right time, snagging the pass out of mid-air for an interception.