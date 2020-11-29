WATCH: Cole Beasley throws TD pass vs. Chargers

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

It’s turning into a bit of a mandate if you want to be a playmaker for the Buffalo Bills: You have to be able to throw the ball.

In Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, it was Cole Beasley’s turn. Putting the Bills up 14-6 in the second quarter, Beasley threw a touchdown pass on a trick play to rookie wideout Gabriel Davis.

Check out the trickery again from the Bills here:

