WATCH: Cole Beasley hangs on for awesome TD catch

The Bills are up 14-3 on the Las Vegas Raiders thanks to a really impressive catch from wide receiver Cole Beasley.
Beasley went up and grabbed a touchdown catch from Josh Allen near the goal line. On the play, Beasley was cracked by some Raiders defenders but held on for the score on the 11-yard pass.
Beasley’s score comes after he led the Bills in receiving last week against the Rams.
Here’s the big effort:
Flippin' sweet. 😏
📺: #BUFvsLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/LYVBmvQsk7
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 4, 2020
