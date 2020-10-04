WATCH: Cole Beasley hangs on for awesome TD catch

Nick Wojton

The Bills are up 14-3 on the Las Vegas Raiders thanks to a really impressive catch from wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Beasley went up and grabbed a touchdown catch from Josh Allen near the goal line. On the play, Beasley was cracked by some Raiders defenders but held on for the score on the 11-yard pass.

Beasley’s score comes after he led the Bills in receiving last week against the Rams.

Here’s the big effort:


