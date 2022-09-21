WATCH: Cole Beasley fumbles, loses his helmet on 1st punt return with Bucs

Cole Beasley’s 1st punt return with the #Bucs was a pretty wild sequence. He muffs the punt, picks it up, almost gets run over by a flying Ko Kieft and then his helmet comes off as he starts running. pic.twitter.com/4yLoBxyVDN — Matt Matera (@matty4_matera) September 21, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first look at newly acquired wide receiver Cole Beasley on Wednesday, and the veteran pass-catcher wasted little time making some memorable moments.

Beasley’s first punt return rep was a wild one, as he fumbled the kick, scooped it back up, but then lost his helmet as he was hit by a running teammate (via Pewter Report’s Matt Matera).

The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver was signed to the Bucs’ practice squad Wednesday, as they deal with multiple injuries at wide receiver, as well as Mike Evans’ suspension for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

List

Bucs 20, Saints 10: Tampa Bay's top performers from Week 2

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire