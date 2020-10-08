Watch Cody Bellinger's amazing catch of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s home run bid

It looked like the San Diego Padres were about to take the lead in the seventh inning. Fernando Tatis Jr. crushed a pitch from Brusdar Graterol that sailed to deep center, 413 feet away. Cody Bellinger turned one way, then another, all while running 97 feet in a sprint toward the center field fence.

He jumped, and in what seemed like one motion, leaned over the fence, caught the ball, spun around and gave the thumbs up to his teammates.

It would have been a go-ahead, two-run homer. Instead it was the third out of the inning.

But don't just listen to me. Watch it below:

Another look at Cody Bellinger's catch because why not??



He covered 97 feet before making the catch at the CF wall 😲 pic.twitter.com/sbv2YqfItf



— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 8, 2020

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.