Watch: Cobie Durant’s 85-yard pick-six caps off 51-point day for Rams

Can you say 50 burger?

Thanks to Cobie Durant’s late pick-six against the Broncos, the Rams became just the second team all year to score 50 points – and it’s just the first time they’ve topped 50 points since their 54-51 win over the Chiefs in 2018.

With Brett Rypien in at quarterback, Durant jumped the out route and picked off the pass, returning it 85 yards for a touchdown to cap off a spectacular game by the Rams.

This one wasn’t close at any point after the Rams went up 10-0, but to see them put up 51 points is shockingly impressive.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire