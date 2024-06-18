WATCH: Coastal Carolina University introduces Chance Miller as new athletics director

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University introduced Chance Miller as its new athletics director at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The university announced his appointment on Thursday. Miller’s official title will be vice president for intercollegiate athletics and university recreation. He most recently worked at the University of South Carolina where he was the senior deputy athletics director.

Miller will begin his new role on July 16, overseeing all athletic programs consisting of 19 sports, nearly 200 coaches and staff members, and more than 550 student-athletes. He will also provide executive leadership for the University Recreation, Sports Turf and Golf Course Operations, and Teal Nation retail.

