Watch: Coan sneaks into end zone as Notre Dame answers Stanford

The Irish finally gave up a touchdown, the first one allowed in 14 quarters as Stanford found pay dirt after intercepting quarterback Jack Coan. It seems like Coan wasn’t happy about the throw and the next drive showed it.

The big play was Coan finding wide receiver Kevin Austin for a big gainer, 61-yards that put the Irish just two-yards away from the goal line. After running back Kyren Williams was unsuccessful on first down, it was Coan’s turn and his sneak found him in the end zone. The rushing score was the quarterback’s second of the year and the Irish answered the Cardinal’s touchdown to get the lead back to 31-7 early in the third quarter.