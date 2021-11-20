Watch: Coan to Mayer as Notre Dame extends lead over Georgia Tech

The rout is on. With the Irish already holding onto a sizable 17-0 lead, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees were not afraid to call a passing play.

This specific one was for four verticals, if you play Madden, you know this play. Quarterback Jack Coan read the safety perfectly, saw a streaking tight end, Michael Mayer, and made a great throw in-stride to the sophomore tight end. It was then all up to Mayer, as he ran untouched into the end zone for a massive play, that covered 52-yards and pushed the Notre Dame lead to 24-0 late in the first quarter.