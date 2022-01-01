Watch: Coan find Mayer again as Notre Dame’s lead grows over OSU

The Irish offense had been rolling in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, or should I say the passing offense has been. Quarterback Jack Coan already had thrown for three scores in the first half but wanted more.

Over the course of 11-plays that covered 84-yards, the Irish offense once again showed they were going to be hard to stop for the Oklahoma State defense. The passing of Coan, finding two of his targets, receiver Kevin Austin and tight end Michael Mayer, multiple times set up a second and goal from the seven yard line. Coan would once again find one of his two targets on the drive, Mayer for a score, his second of game, to extend Notre Dame’s lead to 28-7 late in the second quarter.