Watch: Coan finds Styles Jr. as Notre Dame strikes first vs OSU

The Irish have started the game exactly how they wanted to, getting the ball and marching down the field to put up point. Of the five plays, none of them were run plays, as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees wanted to test the Oklahoma State defense’s secondary. They failed.

Coan completed passes to running back Chris Tyree, wide receiver Kevin Austin, then Tyree again before the scoring strike. Coan found a streaking Lorenzo Styles Jr. over the middle of the field for a 29-yard touchdown score, as the Irish took an early 7-0 lead in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. A very nice start for new head coach Marcus Freeman.

Great start to the Fiesta Bowl for Notre Dame. Jack Coan goes over the top to Lorenzo Styles Jr. Great drive by the Fighting Irish! OKLAHOMA STATE 0

