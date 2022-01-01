Watch: Coan finds Austin to give Notre Dame life in PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
It looked like the game was over, after the Irish went for it on 4th down deep in Oklahoma State’s territory and came up short. The defense held, allowing just a field goal, which kept Notre Dame still somewhat in the game.
The offense needed to come up big and they did. A very quick 8-play drive that went 76-yards in just over a minute was exactly what the Irish needed. Quarterback Jack Coan found wide receiver Kevin Austin for a 25-yard scoring strike which brought the Irish within 2-points of the Cowboy’s and a little life still left for Notre Dame.
SCORE Jack Coan 25-yd TD pass to Kevin Austin Jr#GoPokes 37 #GoIrish 35 Q4 pic.twitter.com/mWk4XvWLOy
— Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 1, 2022