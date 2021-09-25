Watch: Coan finds Austin as Notre Dame finds endzone first against Wisconsin

It looked like the Badgers had stopped the Irish with a interception, but a flag came out and kept the Irish drive alive. The pass interference call didn’t change possession for Notre Dame and just a few plays later, quarterback Jack Coan found wide receiver Kevin Austin down the left sideline for a 36-yard touchdown reception.

It was a perfectly thrown ball from Coan, and after a quick review from the referees to make sure that it was actually a catch by Austin, they kept the call on the field as a score for the Irish. The second quarter has been all Notre Dame, as they’ve scored 10-points and taken a 10-3 lead over the Badgers.