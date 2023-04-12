WATCH: Coach Prime meets Ralphie face-to-face for first time

Deion Sanders has done a lot since taking the head job for the Colorado Buffaloes football team in December. But on Monday, he conquered a fear of his by meeting with one of the greatest live mascots in college football, Ralphie.

Coach Sanders has been looking forward to — and dreading — the meeting with Ralphie for a while now. In December, the Well Off Media YouTube page posted a video of Sanders talking about how he was scared of Ralphie. To quell his fear, Sanders suggested a meeting with the beloved buffalo to get everyone on the same page before the fall season kicks off.

On Monday, the anticipated meeting finally took place. Coach Prime was able to get an up-close view of the majestic creature and treat her to a pre-practice snack. After that, both Deion Sanders Jr. and Coach Sanders sat in Ralphie’s trailer and watched her complete a run.

Check out the full video below, courtesy of Well Off Media:

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

Returning CU Buffs safety Trevor Woods earns jersey number CU Buffs in top 12 for 2024 DT Jayden Jackson WATCH: Highlights from Colorado football's first spring scrimmage

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire