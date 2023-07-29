WATCH: Coach Fickell goes on SportsCenter

Luke Fickell is entering his first full season as the head coach of the Badger football team and he went on ESPN’s SportsCenter to talk about what he’s feeling ahead of the campaign.

The former Cincinnati head coach spoke to ESPN host Matt Barrie about what it’s like to coach 120 men and how leading an amazing program like Wisconsin will require him to constantly change and grow.

Fickell produced a 57-18 overall record with the Bearcats and even led them to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. He’ll look to continue his great coaching success with the abundance of resources the Badgers have provided him in Madison.

.@BadgerFootball's hiring of @CoachFick this off-season will be one we immediately look back on as A+. Wisconsin is coming. pic.twitter.com/Mm2AZcivjh — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) July 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire