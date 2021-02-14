Watch: Co-leader Nate Lashley four-putts 16th hole to fall out of AT&T contention

Nate Lashley shared the lead with three holes to play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After a fairway-splitting drive at the par-4 16th, Lashley's approach shot from 152 yards flew the green.

He pitched to 13 feet to give himself a solid chance to save par, but ran that effort 4 feet past the hole. He then lipped out his bogey putt and also missed a 3-footer for double bogey, ultimately making triple.

4 putts from 13 feet.



Nate Lashley was tied for the lead before this triple bogey. pic.twitter.com/kGR3YQbUzG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2021

Lashley, who slammed his putter into the green on his way off, creating a gash in the putting surface, dropped from a share of the lead at 16 under to three back at 13 under. He finished with a birdie at the last for a closing 69 and a tie for fifth place.

Lashley's lone PGA Tour victory came in the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic.