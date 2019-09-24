WATCH: Club Dub returns in full force after Bears' win over Redskins

The Chicago Bears' locker room victory celebration -- Club Dub -- has become part of this team's identity under coach Matt Nagy since its inception last season. And while the first two weeks of this season didn't get off to the start the players (or the fans) were expecting, Week 3's Monday night massacre of the Redskins rejuvenated both sides of the ball.

That enthusiasm spilled into the locker room when players like Tarik Cohen, Khalil Mack, Anthony Miller and many others got their 'dub' on.

Check it out:

Issa vibe in #ClubDub! 😎



Who's got the best moves? pic.twitter.com/d7tSY0nYAa



— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2019

